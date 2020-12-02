British Gaming Concept Electric Playbox to Open at Grandscape in Metro Dallas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — Electric Playbox, a British entertainment concept centered on interactive gaming, will open a 4,000-square-foot venue at Grandscape, the 433-acre mixed-use destination in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony. The venue, which is expected to open this month, will be Electric Playbox’s first in the United States. Nebraska Furniture Mart is leading the development of the retail components of Grandscape.