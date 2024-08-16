Brixmor Begins $53M Redevelopment of Westridge Court Shopping Center in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) has begun a $53 million redevelopment and reconfiguration of Westridge Court shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Plans call for a new restaurant and entertainment district to be branded Block 59 at the corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue.

The 91,000-square-foot project will include the construction of multiple outparcels for brands such as The Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk, Shake Shack, Stan’s Donuts, First Watch, Fresh Fin, Crisp & Green and Velvet Taco. The dining lineup will join currently open Lazy Dog Restaurant and furniture retailer Walter E. Smithe. Plans call for an open-air central plaza that will serve as a public gathering space and host community events year-round surrounded by new outdoor restaurant patios. The project will also include a new valet area, wayfinding signage, landscaping, energy-efficient lighting and improved pedestrian and vehicular circulation.

Westridge Court is anchored by The Fresh Market, Ulta Beauty, Hollywood Palms Cinema and the newly announced Wayfair Outlet. Construction began with the demolition of an underutilized two-story building in July. New restaurants are slated to start opening in spring 2025. Businesses will remain open during the redevelopment.