EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. — New York City-based Brixmor Property Group has acquired West Center, a 41,920-square-foot shopping center located in East Setauket on Long Island. The site along State Route 25A is adjacent to Brixmor’s Three Village Shopping Center and boasts a daily traffic count in excess of 18,000 vehicles. Grocer Wild by Nature anchors the property. Other tenants include Walgreens, Pure Barre, Starbucks and AT&T. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.