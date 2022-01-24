REBusinessOnline

Brixmor Property Group Purchases Brea Gateway Center Retail Asset in Orange County for $85.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Brea-Gateway-Center-Brea-CA

Ralphs is an anchor tenant at Brea Gateway Center, a the 181,891-square-foot retail property at 101-407 W. Imperial Highway in Brea, Calif.

BREA, CALIF. — Brixmor Property Group has acquired Brea Gateway Center, a grocery- and drug-store-anchored retail center located at 101-407 W. Imperial Highway in Brea. An institutional investor sold the asset for $85.7 million.

Brea Gateway Center comprises of 13 parcels on 12.5 acres offering a total of 181,891 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 97.9 percent occupied. Current tenants include Ralphs, HomeGoods, Cost Plus World Market, Mattress Firm, Taco Bell and Panda Express.

Gleb Lvovich, Bryan Ley, Geoff Tranchina and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  