Brixmor Property Group Purchases Brea Gateway Center Retail Asset in Orange County for $85.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Ralphs is an anchor tenant at Brea Gateway Center, a the 181,891-square-foot retail property at 101-407 W. Imperial Highway in Brea, Calif.

BREA, CALIF. — Brixmor Property Group has acquired Brea Gateway Center, a grocery- and drug-store-anchored retail center located at 101-407 W. Imperial Highway in Brea. An institutional investor sold the asset for $85.7 million.

Brea Gateway Center comprises of 13 parcels on 12.5 acres offering a total of 181,891 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 97.9 percent occupied. Current tenants include Ralphs, HomeGoods, Cost Plus World Market, Mattress Firm, Taco Bell and Panda Express.

Gleb Lvovich, Bryan Ley, Geoff Tranchina and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in transaction.