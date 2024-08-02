Brixton Capital Acquires 114-Unit Parkside at Littleton Village Multifamily Community in Colorado

LITTLETON, COLO. — Brixton Capital has purchased Parkside at Littleton Village, a multifamily property at 300 E. Fremont Place in Littleton, a suburb south of Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released, but Brixton plans to rebrand the property.

Built in 2022, the community offers 114 units, with an average unit size of 1,215 square feet and ceiling heights from nine to 13 feet. Community amenities include a clubhouse, café, outdoor fireplaces, secure controlled entry doors and elevators, and an entertainment and game room. Additionally, the property offers a pet park, playground, co-working spaces with Wi-Fi, garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness center, package lockers and outdoor barbecue areas.

Brixton will partner with Sares-Regis to manage daily operations at the property.

Matt Barnett of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, while Brixton was self-represented in the deal.