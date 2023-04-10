Brixton Capital Acquires 144-Unit Atlee Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has acquired The Atlee, a 144-unit apartment complex in San Antonio’s Olmos Park neighborhood. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, courtyard, dog park and a clubhouse. Michael Wardlaw and Colin Cannata of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brixton Capital, which will implement a value-add program, was self-represented. The Atlee was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.