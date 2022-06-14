Brixton Capital Acquires 149,928 SF Shopping Center in American Fork, Utah

Vasa Fitness, JOANN, Big Lots, Dollar Tree and Del Taco are tenants at the 149,922-square-foot American Fork Center in American Fork, Utah.

AMERICAN FORK, UTAH — Brixton Capital has purchased American Fork Center, a retail center at 648 E. State St. in American Fork, located between Salt Lake City and Provo. A partnership between Western Avenue Capital and ALTO Funds sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

At the time of sale, the 149,928-square-foot shopping center was fully leased. Tenants include Vasa Fitness, JOANN, Big Lots, Dollar Tree and Del Taco.

Brixton plans to upgrade the center through repainting, parking lot resurfacing, landscaping improvements and signage upgrades.

Scott Brady and Garrett Blomquist of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate sourced the opportunity for Brixton.