Brixton Capital Acquires 206,240 SF Dillard’s Building in Provo, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Utah, Western

Dillards-Provo-Towne-Centre-Provo-UT

The 206,240-square-foot former Dillard’s building within Provo Towne Center will be renovated for a new retailer.

PROVO, UTAH — Brixton Capital has purchased the Dillard’s building and parcel at Brixton’s Provo Towne Center in Provo for an undisclosed price. Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard’s sold the two-story, 206,240-square-foot building, which sits on 12.5 acres. The company is relocating the department store.

Brixton Capital is in advanced negotiations to re-lease most of the property to a prominent national retailer and expects the new store to open within the next two years, once renovation of the building is complete. The addition of this retailer will complement the ongoing plans Brixton Capital has for Provo Towne Center, including the addition of multifamily housing and other uses to improve livability, shopping and community within Provo’s East Bay neighborhood.

Brixton has owned Provo Towne Center since 2016. Renovation of the Dillard’s building is scheduled to commence this summer.

