Brixton Capital Acquires 240-Unit Apartment Community in Seabrook, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SEABROOK, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has acquired Regatta Bay, a 240-unit apartment community located about 30 miles southeast of Houston in Seabrook. Built in 2003, the property consists of 15 two- and three-story residential buildings and a pool, fitness center, dog park and tenant lounge. The seller was not disclosed. Brixton plans to upgrade the unit interiors, including new appliances, flooring, countertops and cabinetry, as well as updated lighting and plumbing fixtures.

