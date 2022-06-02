Brixton Capital Acquires 300-Unit Royalton at Sunfield Apartments in Buda, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

BUDA, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has acquired Royalton at Sunfield, a 300-unit apartment community located in the southern Austin suburb of Buda. Built in 2021, the garden-style property comprises 14 three-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, dog park, office space, community kitchen, entertainment pavilion, tenant lounge and fitness center. Will Balthrope, Jordon Featherston, Kent Myers and Taylor Hill of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Dallas-based developer SWBC, in the transaction. Brixton Capital, which plans to implement minor upgrades to unit interiors, was self-represented.