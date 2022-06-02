REBusinessOnline

Brixton Capital Acquires 300-Unit Royalton at Sunfield Apartments in Buda, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Royalton at Sunfield in Buda totals 300 units. The property was built in 2021.

BUDA, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has acquired Royalton at Sunfield, a 300-unit apartment community located in the southern Austin suburb of Buda. Built in 2021, the garden-style property comprises 14 three-story buildings. Amenities include a pool, dog park, office space, community kitchen, entertainment pavilion, tenant lounge and fitness center. Will Balthrope, Jordon Featherston, Kent Myers and Taylor Hill of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Dallas-based developer SWBC, in the transaction. Brixton Capital, which plans to implement minor upgrades to unit interiors, was self-represented.

