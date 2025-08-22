Brixton Capital Acquires 86,872 SF Shopping Center in Mountain House, California

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has purchased The Market Mountain House, a neighborhood shopping center in Mountain House, from Shea Properties for $32 million. The fully leased property offers 86,872 square feet of retail space spread across five buildings. Current tenants include Safeway and its affiliated fuel station, Starbucks Coffee, The UPS Store, Great Clips and Haagen-Dazs. Rob Ippolito, Pete Bethea, Glenn Rudy, Nicholas Ricardo and Warren McClean of Newmark represented the Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based seller, while Brixton was self-represented in the transaction.