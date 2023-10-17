Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pacific-Town-Center-Stockton-CA
Pacific Town Center in Stockton, Calif., features 143,217 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Brixton Capital Buys 143,217 SF Pacific Town Center Retail Asset in Stockton, California

by Amy Works

STOCKTON, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has purchased Pacific Town Center, a value-add retail property in Stockton. A Sacramento-based private seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Located at 718-769 W. Hammer Lane, Pacific Town Center features 143,217 square feet of retail space that was 42 percent leased at the time of sale. Existing tenants include Smart & Final, Aaron’s, Panda Express, Subway and other neighborhood-serving retailers and restaurants.

Brixton plans to re-tenant a former Toys ‘R’ Us space and the recently vacated T.J.Maxx storefront.

Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Dedeaux Properties Purchases Distribution Facility Near Los Angeles...

JLL Arranges $84M in Financing for Azusa Industrial...

Longpoint Partners Acquires 275,000 SF John Reed Commerce...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities...

WinStanley Acquires 135-Acre Industrial Development Site in Enfield,...

Simone Development Buys 133,768 SF Office Building in...

NK Parts Acquires Industrial Facility in Sidney, Ohio,...

Gibsons Restaurant Group Signs 15,000 SF Retail Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.5M Sale of Chicago...