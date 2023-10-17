Brixton Capital Buys 143,217 SF Pacific Town Center Retail Asset in Stockton, California

STOCKTON, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has purchased Pacific Town Center, a value-add retail property in Stockton. A Sacramento-based private seller sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Located at 718-769 W. Hammer Lane, Pacific Town Center features 143,217 square feet of retail space that was 42 percent leased at the time of sale. Existing tenants include Smart & Final, Aaron’s, Panda Express, Subway and other neighborhood-serving retailers and restaurants.

Brixton plans to re-tenant a former Toys ‘R’ Us space and the recently vacated T.J.Maxx storefront.

Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the deal.