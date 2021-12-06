REBusinessOnline

Brixton Capital Buys 172-Unit Carrington Place Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

BOERNE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has purchased Carrington Place, a 172-unit apartment community in the San Antonino suburb of Boerne that was built in 2003. Colton Burch of Rowan Multifamily Advisors represented Brixton Capital in the transaction, while Robert Arzola of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based MHP Capital Partners. Brixton Capital plans to rebrand the property and upgrade building exteriors, amenity spaces and unit interiors.

