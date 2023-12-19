Brixton Capital Buys 178,204 SF Monterey Plaza in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has purchased Monterey Plaza, a shopping center in southeast San Jose, from a joint venture between Kimco Realty and Prudential Global Investment Management for an undisclosed amount.

A FoodMaxx grocery store anchors the 178,204-square-foot, open-air property. Additional tenants include City Sports Club (an LA Fitness affiliate), Dollar Tree, McDonald’s and Taco Bell, as well as other restaurants, retailers, entertainment companies and medical-service providers.

Brixton plans to re-tenant a former Walmart storefront and revitalize the shopping center, including new exterior aesthetics and landscaping.

Nicholas Bicardo of Newmark represented the New York-based seller, while Brixton Capital was self-represented in the deal.