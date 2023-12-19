Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Monterey Plaza in San Jose, Calif., features 178,204 square feet of retail space.
Brixton Capital Buys 178,204 SF Monterey Plaza in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has purchased Monterey Plaza, a shopping center in southeast San Jose, from a joint venture between Kimco Realty and Prudential Global Investment Management for an undisclosed amount.

A FoodMaxx grocery store anchors the 178,204-square-foot, open-air property. Additional tenants include City Sports Club (an LA Fitness affiliate), Dollar Tree, McDonald’s and Taco Bell, as well as other restaurants, retailers, entertainment companies and medical-service providers.

Brixton plans to re-tenant a former Walmart storefront and revitalize the shopping center, including new exterior aesthetics and landscaping.

Nicholas Bicardo of Newmark represented the New York-based seller, while Brixton Capital was self-represented in the deal.

