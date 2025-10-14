Brixton Capital Buys 272-Unit Whisper Creek Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Brixton Capital has acquired Whisper Creek, a garden-style multifamily community at 3505 S. Nelson Circle in Lakewood. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Built in 2002 by Fairfield Residential, Whisper Creek offers 272 apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings and averaging 928 square feet spread across two- and three-story residential buildings. Community amenities include 501 parking spaces with detached garages, a resort-style pool and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling stations, a pet park and a playground.

Greystar will manage the property. Tony Nargi of JLL Capital Markets secured acquisition financing on behalf of Brixton Capital.