402-Lincoln-St-Phoenix-AZ
Brixton Capital plans to rebrand the 300-unit apartment community at 402 Lincoln St. in downtown Phoenix. (Photo credit: CBRE)
Brixton Capital Buys 300-Unit Alta Warehouse District Apartments in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Brixton Capital has acquired Alta Warehouse District, a Class A apartment property in downtown Phoenix’s Warehouse District. Atlanta-based Wood Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2023, Alta Warehouse District features 300 one-, two- and three-bedroom units spread across three four-story, elevator-served residential buildings.

Onsite amenities include a ground-floor bodega, resort-style pool with designated grill areas, a fitness center, yoga studio, off-leash dog park, entertainment-style clubhouse and a speakeasy lounge with a music room. Additional amenities include a rooftop sky deck, complimentary cold-brew coffee, a cybercafé, conference space and private work-from-home offices.

Brixton will rebrand the property, which is located at 402 W. Lincoln St., and complete minor capital improvements. Scottsdale-based Mark-Taylor Residential will manage the asset.

Asher Gunter and Austin Groen of CBRE represented Wood Partners in the transaction.

