Brixton Capital Buys 312-Unit Mason Park Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mason Park Apartments in Katy totals 312 units. The property was built in 2008.

KATY, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has purchased Mason Park, a 312-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property was built on 13 acres in 2008 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, cybercafé, bark park, media lounge and an outdoor picnic area with grilling stations. Zach Springer of Newmark represented the locally based seller, Hilltop Residential, in the transaction. Brixton Capital was self-represented. David Schwarz, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing through a local bank.