REBusinessOnline

Brixton Capital Buys 312-Unit Mason Park Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mason-Park-Apartments-Katy

Mason Park Apartments in Katy totals 312 units. The property was built in 2008.

KATY, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Brixton Capital has purchased Mason Park, a 312-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property was built on 13 acres in 2008 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, cybercafé, bark park, media lounge and an outdoor picnic area with grilling stations. Zach Springer of Newmark represented the locally based seller, Hilltop Residential, in the transaction. Brixton Capital was self-represented. David Schwarz, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing through a local bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews