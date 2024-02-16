Brixton Capital Buys 352-Unit The Windsor Multifamily Community in Lakewood, Colorado for $124.2M

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Brixton Capital has acquired The Windsor, a townhome and apartment property in Lakewood, from Boston-based TA Realty for $124.2 million. The buyer plans to rebrand the community as Brixton Townhomes at Bear Creek and complete a comprehensive renovation to unit interiors and enhance common area amenities.

Located at 8152 W. Eastman Place on 29 acres, The Windsor features 53 buildings totaling 392,000 square feet of leasable space. The property offers 352 units, averaging 1,115 square feet, with one- and two-car direct-access garages, in-unit washers/dryers and nine- to 10-foot ceilings. San Francisco-based Carmel Properties originally built the property, which offers a blend of single-family-style living at apartment rental rates.

In collaboration with Greystar, Brixton’s third-party property management company, the firm will provide asset management for the property.

Brixton Capital and TA Realty were both self-represented in the transaction.