Brixton Capital Buys Carmel Mountain Gateway Plaza in San Diego for $21.3M

SAN DIEGO — Brixton Capital has acquired Carmel Mountain Gateway Plaza in San Diego from Triwell Properties for $21.3 million. This off-market transaction marks Brixton’s fifth California retail acquisition this year. Located at 11465-11495 Carmel Mountain Road, the 44,230-square-foot Carmel Mountain Gateway Plaza was built in 1995 and renovated in 2019. With BevMo! and Ulta Beauty as anchor tenants, the property was 75 percent occupied at the time of sale. Kyle Erthner of UrbanCalifornia represented the seller, while Brixton was self-represented in the deal.