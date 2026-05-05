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Escondido-Gateway-Shopping-Center-CA
Brixton Capital purchased Escondido Gateway Shopping Center for $28 million. The 89,252-square-foot retail center was 96.8 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Brixton Capital Buys Escondido Gateway Shopping Center in Metro San Diego for $28M

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has acquired Escondido Gateway Shopping Center, an 89,252-square-foot retail center located in Escondido, approximately 30 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, for $28 million. Phil Lyons and Vince Provenzano of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Del Mar, Calif.-based Mountain Pacific Properties, in the off-market transaction. Brixton Capital represented itself.

Built in 2003, Escondido Gateway Shopping Center spans four buildings and features a mix of tenants including Barnes & Noble, Michaels, Columbia Bank and Cocina del Charro, among others. The property was 96.8 percent occupied at the time of sale. Brixton will focus its immediate efforts on leasing the two vacant retail suites. 

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