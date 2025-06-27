Friday, June 27, 2025
Elk-Grove-Village-Elk-Grove-CA
Elk Grove Village is located at 8511-8591 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove, Calif.
Brixton Capital Buys Portion of Elk Grove Village Shopping Center in California

by Amy Works

ELK GROVE, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has purchased four parcels of the Elk Grove Village shopping center from Elk Grove Village LLC (Mima Capital LLC) for $10.6 million. The neighborhood retail center is located at 8511-8591 Elk Grove Blvd. in Elk Grove, approximately 15 miles south of Sacramento. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. Current tenants include Arby’s, Macque’s BBQ, Plaza del Sol restaurant and Papa Murphy’s Pizza. Over the next five years, Brixton plans to make improvements to the center, which was built between 1984 and 1988. Randy Getz of CBRE represented the seller, while Brixton Capital was self-represented in the transaction.

