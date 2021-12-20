REBusinessOnline

Brixton Capital Divests of Fletcher Marketplace Retail Center Near San Diego for $11.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Fletcher-Marketplace-El-Cajon-CA

Mattress Firm, Dave’s Hot Chicken, The Joint Chiropractic, Urbane Café and California Fish Grill are tenants at Fletcher Marketplace in El Cajon, Calif.

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Southern California-based Brixton Capital has completed the disposition of Fletcher Marketplace, a retail strip center situated on 1.9 acres at 110 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon. A private investor acquired the asset for $11.4 million.

Built in 2020, the two-building, 11,996-square-foot Fletcher Marketplace is triple-net leased to five tenants, including Mattress Firm, Dave’s Hot Chicken, The Joint Chiropractic, Urbane Café and California Fish Grill.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital represented the seller in the deal. Don Moser of Retail Insite provided local market support.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  