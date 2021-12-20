Brixton Capital Divests of Fletcher Marketplace Retail Center Near San Diego for $11.4M

Mattress Firm, Dave’s Hot Chicken, The Joint Chiropractic, Urbane Café and California Fish Grill are tenants at Fletcher Marketplace in El Cajon, Calif.

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Southern California-based Brixton Capital has completed the disposition of Fletcher Marketplace, a retail strip center situated on 1.9 acres at 110 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon. A private investor acquired the asset for $11.4 million.

Built in 2020, the two-building, 11,996-square-foot Fletcher Marketplace is triple-net leased to five tenants, including Mattress Firm, Dave’s Hot Chicken, The Joint Chiropractic, Urbane Café and California Fish Grill.

Gleb Lvovich and Daniel Tyner of JLL Retail Capital represented the seller in the deal. Don Moser of Retail Insite provided local market support.