Brixton Capital Divests of Rainbow Plaza Shopping Center in Las Vegas for $63.7M

Albertsons, Ross Dress for Less, The Home Depot, Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, EOS Fitness and Chase Bank are tenants at Rainbow Plaza in Las Vegas. (Photo credit: 501 Studios, Levi Ellyson)

LAS VEGAS — Brixton Capital has completed the sale of Rainbow Plaza, a dual grocery-anchored shopping center in Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $63.7 million.

Rob Ippolito of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Located on the corner of Rainbow Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, Rainbow Plaza features 259,980 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent occupied by credit, internet-resistant tenants, including Albertsons, Ross Dress for Less, The Home Depot, Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, EOS Fitness and Chase Bank.

The weighted average tenture of Rainbow Plaza tenants exceeds 15 years with more than 37 percent of the existing tenants having been at the center for more than 25 years.