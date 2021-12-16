REBusinessOnline

Brixton Capital Divests of Rainbow Plaza Shopping Center in Las Vegas for $63.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

Rainbow-Plaza-Las-Vegas-NV

Albertsons, Ross Dress for Less, The Home Depot, Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, EOS Fitness and Chase Bank are tenants at Rainbow Plaza in Las Vegas. (Photo credit: 501 Studios, Levi Ellyson)

LAS VEGAS — Brixton Capital has completed the sale of Rainbow Plaza, a dual grocery-anchored shopping center in Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $63.7 million.

Rob Ippolito of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Located on the corner of Rainbow Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, Rainbow Plaza features 259,980 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent occupied by credit, internet-resistant tenants, including Albertsons, Ross Dress for Less, The Home Depot, Sprouts Farmers Market, Goodwill, EOS Fitness and Chase Bank.

The weighted average tenture of Rainbow Plaza tenants exceeds 15 years with more than 37 percent of the existing tenants having been at the center for more than 25 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  