Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Palmilla-Center-Phoenix-AZ.jpg
Located in Phoenix, the 104,000-square-foot Palmilla Center is 99 percent occupied by OfficeMax, PetSmart and Dollar Tree.
AcquisitionsArizonaCaliforniaRetailWestern

Brixton Capital Forms JV with TriPost to Recapitalize Two Retail Centers in Arizona, California

by Amy Works

BEAUMONT, CALIF. AND PHOENIX — Brixton Capital has recapitalized two of its grocery-anchored retail properties in a joint venture with TriPost Capital Partners, which acquired a stake in the two-property portfolio. This transaction marks the second investment out of TriPost’s Asset Solutions strategy.

The portfolio includes Marketplace Beaumont, a 177,000-square-foot shopping center in Beaumont, and Palmilla Center, a 104,000-square-foot property in Phoenix. Marketplace Beaumont is 99 percent occupied by Aldi, Ross, HomeGoods and Best Buy, and Palmilla Center is 99 percent occupied by OfficeMax, PetSmart and Dollar Tree.

You may also like

San Diego Community College District, Michaels Break Ground...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Rockwell Property Co. Acquires Cimarron Apartments in Metro...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 122-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.5M Sale of Walmart-Occupied...

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store...

Colliers Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Affordable Housing Community...

Kroger Opens 128,000 SF Store at Bonds Ranch...

Whitestone REIT Buys 81,407 SF Ashford Village Shopping...