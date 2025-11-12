Brixton Capital Forms JV with TriPost to Recapitalize Two Retail Centers in Arizona, California

BEAUMONT, CALIF. AND PHOENIX — Brixton Capital has recapitalized two of its grocery-anchored retail properties in a joint venture with TriPost Capital Partners, which acquired a stake in the two-property portfolio. This transaction marks the second investment out of TriPost’s Asset Solutions strategy.

The portfolio includes Marketplace Beaumont, a 177,000-square-foot shopping center in Beaumont, and Palmilla Center, a 104,000-square-foot property in Phoenix. Marketplace Beaumont is 99 percent occupied by Aldi, Ross, HomeGoods and Best Buy, and Palmilla Center is 99 percent occupied by OfficeMax, PetSmart and Dollar Tree.