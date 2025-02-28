Brixton Capital Purchases 215,506 SF Washington Square Shopping Center in Petaluma, California

PETALUMA, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has acquired Washington Square, a retail property in Petaluma, from El Segundo, Calif.-based Paragon Commercial Group for $67.5 million. Bryan Ley, Eric Kathrein and Warren McClean of JLL represented the seller, while Brixton was self-represented in the deal.

Located at 301 S. McDowell Blvd., the eight-building property features 215,506 square feet that is more than 99 percent leased. Current tenants include Safeway, Staples, Harbor Freight Tools, Planet Fitness, Five Below and Marin Health. Originally built in 1971 and renovated in 1996, Brixton Capital plans to renovate the property with parking lot improvements, roof replacements, exterior painting, HVAC upgrades and façade enhancements. Additionally, the company plans to renovate the landscaping and update the signage to enhance curb appeal.