Friday, February 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Washington-Square-Petaluma-CA
Washington Square in Petaluma, Calif., features 215,506 square feet of retail space spread across eight buildings.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Brixton Capital Purchases 215,506 SF Washington Square Shopping Center in Petaluma, California

by Amy Works

PETALUMA, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has acquired Washington Square, a retail property in Petaluma, from El Segundo, Calif.-based Paragon Commercial Group for $67.5 million. Bryan Ley, Eric Kathrein and Warren McClean of JLL represented the seller, while Brixton was self-represented in the deal.

Located at 301 S. McDowell Blvd., the eight-building property features 215,506 square feet that is more than 99 percent leased. Current tenants include Safeway, Staples, Harbor Freight Tools, Planet Fitness, Five Below and Marin Health. Originally built in 1971 and renovated in 1996, Brixton Capital plans to renovate the property with parking lot improvements, roof replacements, exterior painting, HVAC upgrades and façade enhancements. Additionally, the company plans to renovate the landscaping and update the signage to enhance curb appeal.

You may also like

Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown...

Foundry Commercial Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 10,000 SF Industrial...

Bascom Group Buys Value-Add Apartment Community in Rancho...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 636-Bed Student Housing Property...

Partnership Acquires 83,000 SF Flex R&D Building in...

Academy Sports + Outdoors to Open 65,297 SF...

PH Development Receives $15.9M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Carter Multifamily Acquires Apartment Community in Melbourne, Florida...