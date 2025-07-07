Monday, July 7, 2025
LA Fitness, FedEx, Subway, Robek’s, PizzaNova and Ryan Bros Coffee are tenants at Civic Center Plaza in San Marcos, Calif.
Brixton Capital Purchases Four-Building Retail Center in San Marcos, California

by Amy Works

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has acquired Civic Center Plaza, located at 125-157 Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos, from the City of San Marcos for an undisclosed price.

Developed in 2007 in conjunction with the city, the four-building retail center offers 60,000 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied. Current tenants include LA Fitness, FedEx, Subway, Robek’s, PizzaNova and Ryan Bros Coffee.

Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy of Newmark represented the city, while Brixton was self-represented in the transaction.

