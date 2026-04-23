Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Las-Palmas-Village-LV-NV
Vons, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo and The UPS Store are tenants at the 106,838-square-foot Las Palmas Village in Las Vegas.
AcquisitionsNevadaRetailWestern

Brixton Capital Returns to Las Vegas with $29.4M Acquisition of Las Palmas Village Shopping Center

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Brixton Capital has purchased Las Palmas Village, a shopping center at 445 E. Windmill Lane in Las Vegas, from Australia-based Cop Group for $29.4 million in an off-market transaction. Las Palmas Village features 106,838 square feet of grocery-anchored retail space that was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Vons, Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo, Pizza Hut, The UPS Store and Taco Bell.

Brixton plans to implement a comprehensive capital improvement program to position the property for long-term institutional-quality performance. Planned improvements include landscaping, painting, roof repairs, HVAC and parking lot resurfacing upgrades.

Dan Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL represented the seller, while Brixton was self-represented in the transaction. Previously, Brixton owned Decatur 215, a 126,678-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas, which it sold in 2023. The acquisition of Las Palmas Village marks the company’s return to the Las Vegas market.

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