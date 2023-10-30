Brixton Capital Sells Decatur 215 Shopping Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Brixton Capital has completed the disposition of Decatur 215, a grocery-anchored retail center in Las Vegas. Decatur Palm Plaza LLC acquired the asset for an undisclosed sum.

Situated at the southeast corner of North Decatur Boulevard and West Tropical Parkway, the 126,678-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Petco, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sleep Number and Blaze Pizza. During its five-year ownership, Brixton Capital repaved and restriped the parking areas.

Brixton Capital was self-represented, while Lucescu Realty represented the buyer in the deal.