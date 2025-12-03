Brixton Capital Sells Pavilion Shopping Center in Vista, California for $30.5M

VISTA, CALIF. — Brixton Capital has completed the disposition of Pavilion Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored retail center in Vista. Milan Capital Management acquired the asset for $30.5 million. Located at 1900-98 Hacienda Drive, the open-air shopping center offers 137,742 square feet of retail space.

At the time of sale, the property was 95.3 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including North Park Produce, Skechers, Dutch Bros Coffee, Biolife Plasma Services and Dunn-Edwards Paints. The Dutch Bros drive-thru pad building was completed in February 2025. Situated on 10.8 acres, the property underwent extensive capital improvements, including a completely renovated parking lot that was sealed and striped in March 2025.

Gleb Lvovich, Geoff Tranchina and Daniel Tyner of JLL represented the seller. Jeff Sauze, John Chun and Allie Black of JLL secured $19.5 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.