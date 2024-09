SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — BRKTHROUGH, an interactive entertainment concept, will open a 20,000-square-foot venue in Shenandoah, roughly 40 miles north of Houston. Located within the Metropark Square mixed-use development, the facility will feature 40 challenge rooms with competition-focused games. The concept also includes a curated food and drink menu offered in a dedicated BRK ROOM space. Sam Moon Group manages Metropark Square.