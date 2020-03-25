REBusinessOnline

Broad Street Healthcare Offers to Lease Shuttered Medical Center to City of Philadelphia to Treat Covid-19 patients

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania

hahneman-philadelphia

Hahnemann University Hospital was previously closed.

PHILADELPHIA — Broad Street Healthcare Properties, owner of the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital, has offered to lease the medical facility to the City of Philadelphia below market cost in the event that a surge of coronavirus cases occurs. The 496-bed former acute care hospital is located in the Logan Square neighborhood, a central district of the city. Broad Street offered the facility at a daily rental price of approximately $27 per bed plus operating costs. As of March 25, The Wall Street Journal tracked 946 cases in Pennsylvania and 8 confirmed deaths.

