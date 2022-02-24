REBusinessOnline

Broad Street Realty to Acquire Mixed-Use Property in Williamsburg, Virginia for $122M

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Broad Street Realty Inc. has plans to acquire Midtown Row, a mixed-use property in Williamsburg. The firm plans to close the $122 million acquisition by the end of the second quarter. The seller was not disclosed.

Midtown Row features 240 student housing units with 620 beds. The property also includes 63,573 square feet of retail space, as well as entertainment and office space. The property is located adjacent to the historic campus of the College of William & Mary, less than one mile from Colonial Williamsburg and less than five miles from Jamestown, Yorktown and Busch Gardens.

