MONROE, CONN. — Broadband Technical Resources has signed a 9,159-square-foot industrial lease in Monroe, about 20 miles west of New Haven. According to LoopNet Inc., the 23,702-square-foot building at 580 Pepper St. was originally built in 1987 and renovated in 1997. Bruce Wettenstein of locally based brokerage firm Vidal/Wettenstein represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Malin Realty owns the building.