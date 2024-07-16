Broadrange Logistics Leases 1.1 MSF at 76 Commerce Center in Denver

DENVER — Broadrange, a Georgia-based third-party logistics company, has signed a long-term lease to occupy 1.1 million square feet at 76 Commerce Center in Denver.

A servicer of the green energy sector, Broadrange plans to occupy the two buildings at 76 Commerce Center starting in September 2024. The company will use this property for distributing solar panel components.

Situated on 155 acres, 76 Commerce offers four cross-dock buildings, 36-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and 106 and 108 dock-high doors in Building 1 and Building 3, respectively, in addition to trailer parking and office space. Building 1 is also on a gated and secured site.

Todd Witty and Daniel Close of CBRE represented the landlords, Hyde Development and Mortenson Properties, while Sam Dragan and Jim Bolt of CBRE represented the tenant in partnership with Atlanta-based Strategic Real Estate Partners in the transaction.