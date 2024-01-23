Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Ocala-Logistics-Center_Ocala-Fla
FloridaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

BroadRange Logistics Leases 350,899 SF Industrial Building in Ocala, Florida

by Hayden Spiess

OCALA, FLA. — BroadRange Logistics has signed a lease to fully occupy Ocala Logistics Center, a 350,899-square-foot industrial building in Central Florida. Situated at the corner of N.W. 35th St. and N.W. 27th Ave. in Ocala, the property features 196 parking spaces, 96 trailer drops, ESFR sprinkler systems and 36-foot clear heights.

Clay Witherspoon of Avison Young represented the landlord, MDH Partners, in the lease negotiations. John Gosnell of Strategic Real Estate Partners represented the tenant. 

