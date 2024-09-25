BroadRange Logistics Signs 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — BroadRange Logistics has signed a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial lease in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The third-party freight company is taking the entirety of Northport Logistics Center, which features 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, 273 trailer parking stalls and 224 loading dock doors. J.R. Wright and Russell Hofstetter of Atlanta-based Strategic Real Estate Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Nathan Wynne, Jason Dillee and Ed Frantz of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between locally based developer Lovett Industrial and private investment firm Cresset Partners. Construction of Northport Logistics Center began in September 2022.