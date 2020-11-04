Broadshore Capital Acquires 338-Unit Apartment Community in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles-based investment firm Broadshore Capital Partners has acquired Liberty Pointe, a 338-unit apartment community in Pittsburgh. Situated on 10.5 acres in the Bethel Park area, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic area, pet park, cybercafé and a clubhouse. The seller was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.