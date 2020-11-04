REBusinessOnline

Broadshore Capital Acquires 338-Unit Apartment Community in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Liberty-Pointe-Apartments-Pittsburgh

Liberty Pointe Apartments in Pittsburgh totals 338 units. The property was built in 1993.

PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles-based investment firm Broadshore Capital Partners has acquired Liberty Pointe, a 338-unit apartment community in Pittsburgh. Situated on 10.5 acres in the Bethel Park area, the property offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic area, pet park, cybercafé and a clubhouse. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  