Broadshore Capital Acquires Multifamily Property in Metro Jacksonville for $37.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

ORANGE PARK, FLA. — Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners has led a joint venture including an investment client in the $37.1 million acquisition of Victoria at Orange Park in metro Jacksonville. The 280-unit apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans spanning 13 buildings. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. The buyers will upgrade the amenity space as well as open a new business center. The property was originally built in 1986 and is situated at 1710 Wells Road in Orange Park, 14 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. The seller was not disclosed.

