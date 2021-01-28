REBusinessOnline

Broadshore Capital Provides $31.2M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project Near Fort Worth

BURLESON, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based Broadshore Capital Partners has provided a $31.2 million construction loan for Sovereign at Burleson, a 217-unit multifamily project that will be located on the southern outskirts of Fort Worth. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool with an aqua lounge, a gaming lawn, resident clubhouse and a bike shop. Chris Miller of Broadshore originated the debt, with JLL’s Greg Nalbandian acting as loan arranger. The borrower was New York City-based Sovereign Properties.

