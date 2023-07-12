Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Broadshore Capital to Renovate 349,190 SF Office Building in Houston’s Energy Corridor

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Broadshore Capital Partners will renovate Eldridge Oaks, a 14-story, 349,190-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The renovation will update outdoor amenities to further enhance the tenant experience and upgrade the first- and second-floor lobbies, conference center and on-site food services. The project team also plans to add a tenant lounge space and enhance other common spaces. IA Interior Architects and OJB designed the project. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent.

