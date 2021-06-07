REBusinessOnline

Broadway Co. Acquires 50-Site Manufactured Housing Community in Chester, New Jersey

CHESTER, N.J. — The Broadway Co. (TBC), an investment firm focused on different types of income-producing residential assets, has acquired Windy Acres, a 50-site manufactured housing community in the Northern New Jersey community of Chester. Windy Acres is situated within close proximity of the intersection of Routes 24 and 206, across the street from the Chester Library. B6 Real Estate Advisors placed acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of TBC. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

