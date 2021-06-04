Broe Group Plans Phase One of $150M Office Building in Denver

DENVER, COLO. — Broe Real Estate Group has unveiled plans for 200 Clayton, a Class A commercial office property in Denver. Construction is slated to start in August of this year and finish in 2023.

The 200 Clayton project is an eight-story, Class A office building located in the Cherry Creek North shopping district and will have 76,000 square feet of office and retail space. The building is the first phase of the Clayton Street redevelopment. Broe Real Estate Group had to push the project when the pandemic hit last year, according to BusinessDen.com.

OmniTRAX, The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate, will anchor the project and occupy the second and third floors, totaling about 20,000 square feet. Leasing negotiations are currently underway for prospective tenants on floors four through eight.

The Broe Real Estate Group has made other investments in Denver, such as 1801 Skyline Apartments, which is a 12-story, 144-unit apartment building, and 216/252 Clayton Street, which is a 19,000-square-foot Class A mixed-use building. 216 Clayton Street is currently the headquarters of The Broe Group. After the completion of 200 Clayton, the firm plans to demolish the parking garage and 252 Clayton Street building to develop a seven-story office building in its place.

The Beck Group is the designer for 200 Clayton. GH Phipps has been named general contractor, while Blake Holcomb and Brian Hutt of CBRE are handling leasing.

Broe Real Estate Group is a Denver-based commercial real estate firm. The company manages and owns over $1 billion dollars in commercial real estate properties, with a portfolio including investments in retail, industrial, office and multifamily. OmniTRAX is a private operator of short-line railroads.

— Julia Sanders