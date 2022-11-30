Broe Real Estate Group Begins Second Phase of $200M Cherry Creek North Mixed-Use Development in Denver

The second phase of the $200 million Cherry Creek North redevelopment in Denver will feature 250 Clayton, an eight-story, 175,000-square-foot mixed-use building.

DENVER — Broe Real Estate Group has unveiled plans for the second phase of its $200 million Cherry Creek North redevelopment project in Denver.

250 Clayton, an eight-story, 175,000-square-foot mixed-use building, will complement 200 Clayton, the company’s eight-story, 76,000-square-foot first phase. Fully preleased, 200 Clayton is on track for delivery in spring 2023.

The Beck Group designed 250 Clayton, which will feature retail space and institutional-quality commercial office space with floor plates as large as 27,000 square feet.

Construction of the second phase is scheduled to begin in fourth-quarter 2023.