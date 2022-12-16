Broe Real Estate Group to Build 300,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Jeffersonville, Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Broe Real Estate Group has acquired land in southern Indiana’s Jeffersonville with plans to build a 300,000-square-foot speculative industrial building. The Class A facility will be situated within the 6,000-acre River Ridge Commerce Center. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, rear load access and ample trailer parking to support the needs of logistics, manufacturing, research and technology tenants.

Broe’s transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, is expanding the industrial park’s rail infrastructure. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2023. Robert Walker and Greg Charmoli of Commercial Kentucky will market the project for lease. The project team includes architect Ware Malcomb and engineer American Structurepoint.