Bromley, Highwoods Break Ground on 18-Story Midtown East Office Tower in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

Upon Completion, the tower will comprise 430,000 square feet.

TAMPA, FLA. — Bromley Cos. and Highwoods Properties have broken ground on Midtown East, an 18-floor office tower located within the duo’s Midtown Tampa mixed-use development. Comprising 430,000 square feet, the project is designed by architectural firm Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio and Brasfield & Gorrie is serving as general contractor. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the tower will be the anchor building within Midtown Tampa. The development’s existing office space is currently over 98 percent leased. Bromley and Highwoods will jointly own 134,000 square feet of the finished building, with the remaining space serving as the headquarters for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas.