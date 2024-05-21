Bromley, Highwoods Properties Top Out 18-Story Midtown East Office Tower in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Joint venture partners The Bromley Cos. and Highwoods Properties have topped out Midtown East, an 18-story office tower situated within Bromley’s 23-acre Midtown Tampa mixed-use development in Tampa. Upon completion, the property will comprise 430,000 square feet of office and ground-floor retail space. Bromley and Highwoods will jointly own 143,000 square feet, and Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will own and occupy the remainder of the building.

Architecture firm Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio designed Midtown East, which will feature a heat-reflective roof, covered outdoor terraces, floor-to-ceiling glass, high-speed elevators and adaptable floorplans. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2025.

Midtown East will serve as the anchor building of the $1 billion Midtown Tampa development, which also comprises residential, hospitality and retail space, as well as the Midtown Commons public space, a dog park, recreational trail and a lake.