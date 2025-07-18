Friday, July 18, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Bronto Skylift Signs 31,500 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RHOME, TEXAS — Bronto Skylift, a Finnish company that provides truck-mounted hydraulic platforms, has signed a 31,500-square-foot industrial lease in Rhome, located northwest of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 167 Lion Court sits on an 8.8-acre site and was completed earlier this year. Mark Boone of LanCarte Commercial represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Devin Kopas of ETHOS Commercial Advisors represented the tenant, which is relocating from Orlando.

