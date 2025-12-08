Monday, December 8, 2025
Upon completion, Prospect Highland Oaks is expected to comprise 324 garden-style apartments across four buildings.
Brook Farm Group, Carter to Develop 324-Unit Apartment Community in Tampa

by Abby Cox

TAMPA, FLA. — Atlanta-based development firms Brook Farm Group and Carter will co-develop Prospect Highland Oaks, a new 324-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 4502 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa. The development will span four buildings and will include a detached clubhouse, resort-style saltwater swimming pool with lounge seating, coworking spaces, 24-hour fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and seating areas. The project team includes Mill Green Capital and Fundrise (equity partners), Ameris Bank (construction lender), general contractor Oxford Properties and project architect Preston Partnership. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

