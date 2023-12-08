Brook Farm Group, Emory Equity Break Ground on 388-Unit Multifamily Development in Metro Atlanta

COVINGTON, GA. — Brook Farm Group and Emory Equity have broken ground on The Sinclair at Callaway Farm, a 388-unit multifamily project in Covington, roughly 35 miles southeast of Atlanta. Situated adjacent to the 180-acre Covington Town Center mixed-use development, the community will feature two distinct neighborhoods comprising 11 residential buildings and amenities.

SilverCap Partners provided preferred equity for the project, with construction financing provided by First Horizon Bank and TrustMark Bank. Completion is expected by the end of 2025.