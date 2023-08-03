Brook Farm Group to Develop 388-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

COVINGTON, GA. — Brook Farm Group, along with capital partners Emory Equity and SilverCap Partners, plans to develop The Sinclair at Callaway Farm, a 388-unit apartment community in Covington. The 37-acre property will be situated at the intersection of Alcovy and City Pond roads, which is adjacent to the 180-acre Covington Town Center and about 35 miles east of Atlanta via I-20. First Horizon Bank and TrustMark Bank provided construction financing for the project, and Emory Equity and SilverCap provided equity.

Sinclair at Callaway Farm will feature two separate neighborhoods encompassing 11 residential buildings, a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pool, two-story gym, coworking space, dog park and pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations and the first rooftop lounge in the Covington market. Additionally, four of the buildings will have elevators. Brook Farm Group expects to break ground on the project this quarter.